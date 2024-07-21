Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.29. 1,848,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.21 and a 52-week high of $338.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

