Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $18.80

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 183.6% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,219 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 1,282.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $4,493,000. Finally, Gerber LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 281,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

