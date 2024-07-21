Analysts Set Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The firm had revenue of C$145.20 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

