Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $8.80

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

PYXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

