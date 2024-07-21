Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,065 ($26.78) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.05) to GBX 1,850 ($23.99) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.37) to GBX 1,685 ($21.85) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($32.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.78).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,922 ($24.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,868.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.83. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,425 ($31.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.