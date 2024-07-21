Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE AFT opened at $14.86 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
