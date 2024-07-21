Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

