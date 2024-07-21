ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $119.48. 164,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

