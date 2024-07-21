Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcellx stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

