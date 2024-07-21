Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.64 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.16 million and $2.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00048082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

