argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $519.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $533.47.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGX

argenx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $471.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.75 and its 200-day moving average is $392.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.