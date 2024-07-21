Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.22 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $74.22 million and $21.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000894 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,277,314 coins and its circulating supply is 182,276,902 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

