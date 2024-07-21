ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 443.33 ($5.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 300 ($3.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.61) to GBX 490 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

ASC stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 328.84 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 474.20 ($6.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £433.17 million, a P/E ratio of -182.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £613,800 ($796,005.71). Insiders own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

