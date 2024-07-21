ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $69.92

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.92 million and approximately $69.92 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 55,281,930.5701403 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.35957693 USD and is up 29.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $132.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

