Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of Autodesk worth $5,052,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 217.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.45. 1,120,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,164. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

