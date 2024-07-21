AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

AutoZone stock traded up $24.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,950.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,871. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,870.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2,893.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

