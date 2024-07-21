Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $570.54 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.15 billion and approximately $570.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $30.78 or 0.00045907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,104,730 coins and its circulating supply is 394,758,360 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

