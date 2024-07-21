Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGR opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

