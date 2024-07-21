Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,547,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,273,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.45. 269,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.47 and a 200 day moving average of $289.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.