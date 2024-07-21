B. Riley Boosts AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target to $99.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Get AZZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Stock Down 1.4 %

AZZ stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 38.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.