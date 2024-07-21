Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 565 ($7.33) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 510 ($6.61).
BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
