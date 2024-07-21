Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 565 ($7.33) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 510 ($6.61).

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAB

Babcock International Group Trading Down 3.2 %

About Babcock International Group

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.43) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 306.60 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8,260.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 534.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.75.

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.