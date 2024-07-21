Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
