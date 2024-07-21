Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.43) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 306.60 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 534.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,260.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

