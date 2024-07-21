Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 35,267 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,527. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

