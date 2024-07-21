Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vale by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,922,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,320,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

