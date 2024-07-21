Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,034 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after buying an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 790,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,847,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 2,312,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.