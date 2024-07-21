Banco Santander S.A. Invests $937,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.47. 1,787,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $103.12 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

