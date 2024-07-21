Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 36,261 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. 6,750,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,716,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

