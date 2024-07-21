Banco Santander S.A. Sells 110 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DexCom by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in DexCom by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

DexCom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

