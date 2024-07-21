Bank of America Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $510.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $480.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $437.11 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.22 and its 200-day moving average is $418.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,987,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,035,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,920,047,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,571,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 842,884 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,591,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

