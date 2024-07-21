Bank of America Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $9.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of BE stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

