Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOH

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.