Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,795,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,114. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

