BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
BankUnited Price Performance
Shares of BKU opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at BankUnited
In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
