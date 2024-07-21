Barclays Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $72.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE DTM opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 137.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

