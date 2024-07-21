Barrick Gold Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX opened at C$25.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.41. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

