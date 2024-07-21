Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLCO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.