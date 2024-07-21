Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLTE stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

