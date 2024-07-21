Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $61.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 325,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.