Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE BHLB opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.97.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
