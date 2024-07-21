BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $67,735.37 on Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $841.19 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $67,735.37 or 1.00072428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00073032 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,078.80324033 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

