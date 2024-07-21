Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.15 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,343.33 billion and $28.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68,088.69 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00590289 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00049605 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00069587 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,729,062 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
