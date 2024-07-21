BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $255,141.36 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,684,640 shares in the company, valued at $396,192,643.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.31 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.