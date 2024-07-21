BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.90.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $105.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.