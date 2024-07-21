Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Brightcove Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,935 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Brightcove by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Brightcove by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

