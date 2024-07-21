Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.03.

NYSE:EAT opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

