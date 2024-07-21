Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $48.53

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.53.
A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %
Comcast stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.