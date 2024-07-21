Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Price Target at $58.71

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Grand Vacations
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.