Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Price Target at $58.71

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

