Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $130.59

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.