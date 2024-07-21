Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.94% of Brown & Brown worth $2,482,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 962,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

