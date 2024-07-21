Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 500,847 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

